821st CRG deploys to support FEMA’s aid to Texas

A C-17 Globemaster III from Travis Air Force Base, California, laden with pallets of bottled water is prepped for flight Feb. 19, 2021, to be flown to various locations throughout Texas. A team of 30 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group traveled from California to Texas to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency request for assistance to airlift 64 tons of bottled water to storm-ravaged areas of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6528785
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-XH170-1002
|Resolution:
|1192x664
|Size:
|850.81 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
