Mr. Takashi Watanabe and Mr. Peter Loewi, reporters from the Asahi Shimbun, a national newspaper in Japan, are given a tour of the 40th Helicopter Squadron by Lt. Col. Kenneth Green, 40th Helicopter Squadron director of operations, on Feb. 16, 2021 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. During their tour of the base the media members were transported to and from a launch facility by helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 18:11 Photo ID: 6528698 VIRIN: 210216-F-NE362-0016 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 5.66 MB Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.