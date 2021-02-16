Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 2 of 3]

    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Takashi Watanabe and Mr. Peter Loewi, reporters from the Asahi Shimbun, a national newspaper in Japan, are given a tour of the 40th Helicopter Squadron by Lt. Col. Kenneth Green, 40th Helicopter Squadron director of operations, on Feb. 16, 2021 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. During their tour of the base the media members were transported to and from a launch facility by helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    This work, Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USGSC
    20th AF
    ICBM Awareness

