Mr. Takashi Watanabe and Mr. Peter Loewi, reporters from The Asahi Shimbun, a national newspaper in Japan, are led through launch procedures inside the missile procedure trainer by 1st Lt. Michael Corbin and 1st Lt. Julia Lupian, 341st Operations Group missileers, on Feb. 16, 2021 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. They followed sets of unclassified procedures during a training exercise to prepare an intercontinental ballistic missile for launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 18:11
|Photo ID:
|6528701
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-NE362-0019
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|348.06 KB
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
