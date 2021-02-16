Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 1 of 3]

    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Van Zandt 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Mr. Takashi Watanabe and Mr. Peter Loewi, reporters from The Asahi Shimbun, a national newspaper in Japan, meet with Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st Wing commander, for a mission brief on Feb. 16, 2021 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The visit to Malmstrom focused on the intercontinental ballistic missile mission and the transition from the Minuteman III ICBM to the more reliable and cost-effective weapon system: Global Based Strategic Deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Elijah Van Zandt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 18:11
    Photo ID: 6528695
    VIRIN: 210216-F-NE362-0003
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 366.92 KB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities
    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities
    Malmstrom welcomes foreign media with tour of missile facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USGSC
    20th AF
    ICBM Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT