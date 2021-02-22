Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine Site [Image 4 of 5]

    COVID-19 Vaccine Site

    CLARKESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard direct traffic at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6528475
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-QP400-1003
    Resolution: 4363x2909
    Size: 535.54 KB
    Location: CLARKESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Site [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Habersham Vaccine Facility
    Habersham COVID-19 Vaccinations
    COVID-19 Vaccination Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccine

