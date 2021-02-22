Habersham COVID-19 Vaccinations

A U.S. Army Soldier from the Georgia Army Nation Guard checks-in a patient to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Feb. 22, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

