U.S. Army Spc. Carson Cato, an infantryman with the Cumming-based Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team directs patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Feb. 22, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6528473
|VIRIN:
|210222-Z-QP400-1001
|Resolution:
|5299x3533
|Size:
|635.29 KB
|Location:
|CLARKESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
