COVID-19 Vaccination Site

U.S. Army Spc. Carson Cato, an infantryman with the Cumming-based Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team directs patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Feb. 22, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

