Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 3 of 5]

    COVID-19 Vaccination Site

    CLARKESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Carson Cato, an infantryman with the Cumming-based Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team directs patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Feb. 22, 2021, at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6528473
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-QP400-1001
    Resolution: 5299x3533
    Size: 635.29 KB
    Location: CLARKESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Habersham Vaccine Facility
    Habersham COVID-19 Vaccinations
    COVID-19 Vaccination Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    3-121 Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT