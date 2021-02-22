U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard provide command post support at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 16:26
|Photo ID:
|6528461
|VIRIN:
|210222-Z-QP400-1007
|Resolution:
|4865x3243
|Size:
|749.83 KB
|Location:
|CLARKESVILLE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Habersham Vaccine Facility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
