Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Habersham Vaccine Facility [Image 1 of 5]

    Habersham Vaccine Facility

    CLARKESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Georgia Army National Guard provide command post support at a mass vaccination site in Clarkesville, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is assisting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency at four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rydell Tomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:26
    Photo ID: 6528461
    VIRIN: 210222-Z-QP400-1007
    Resolution: 4865x3243
    Size: 749.83 KB
    Location: CLARKESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Habersham Vaccine Facility [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Habersham Vaccine Facility
    Habersham COVID-19 Vaccinations
    COVID-19 Vaccination Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site
    COVID-19 Vaccine Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Vaccine
    Army
    Army National Guard
    Habersham
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT