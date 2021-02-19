Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RES/2CR Gunnery [Image 7 of 9]

    RES/2CR Gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, operate the control tower during the squadron’s live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6527852
    VIRIN: 210219-A-HE359-0055
    Resolution: 5306x3538
    Size: 17.11 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RES/2CR Gunnery [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

