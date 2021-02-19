U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, load ammo on a Stryker vehicle during the squadron’s live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 07:14
|Photo ID:
|6527846
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-HE359-0007
|Resolution:
|7240x4827
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RES/2CR Gunnery [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
