RES/2CR Gunnery

A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, ground guides a Stryker vehicle to the ammo point during the squadron’s live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

