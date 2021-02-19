Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RES/2CR Gunnery [Image 5 of 9]

    RES/2CR Gunnery

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, reloads a M2 machine gun on a Stryker vehicle during the squadron’s live-fire exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 07:15
    Photo ID: 6527850
    VIRIN: 210219-A-HE359-0132
    Resolution: 6850x4567
    Size: 13.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RES/2CR Gunnery [Image 9 of 9], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    combat ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

