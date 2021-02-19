NCOA graduate receives recognition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.19.2021

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, receives recognition from the 501st Combat Support Wing command team for completing the Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

