NCOA graduate receives recognition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, receives recognition from the 501st Combat Support Wing command team for completing the Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

