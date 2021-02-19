NCOA graduate receives recognition

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, right, 423rd Air Base Group commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, left, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, on completing Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB