U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, right, 423rd Air Base Group commander, congratulates Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, left, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, on completing Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 06:51
|Photo ID:
|6527797
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-IM475-1002
|Resolution:
|6652x4435
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOA graduate receives recognition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
