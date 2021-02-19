U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, right, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, tosses a coin of recognition to Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, left, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, for completing Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 06:51 Photo ID: 6527806 VIRIN: 210219-F-IM475-1008 Resolution: 7905x5270 Size: 2.9 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCOA graduate receives recognition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.