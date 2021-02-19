U.S. Air Force Col. Kurt Wendt, right, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, tosses a coin of recognition to Tech. Sgt. Kyle Smith, left, 423rd Communications Squadron client systems technician, for completing Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) program as a Distinguished Graduate and Commandant Award winner, at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, Feb. 19, 2021. Smith attended a virtual NCOA program, and was selected amongst 145 students as a top performer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 06:51
|Photo ID:
|6527806
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-IM475-1008
|Resolution:
|7905x5270
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOA graduate receives recognition [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
