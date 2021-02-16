Maj. Eric Cadorette, a KC-135 Statotanker pilot from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, inspects a jet engine during the pre-flight checklist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 16, 2021. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 23:30
|Photo ID:
|6527424
|VIRIN:
|210216-F-GO302-0040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cope North 2021 [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT