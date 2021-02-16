A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Misawa Air Base, Japan, flies over the Philippine Sea for aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 16, 2021. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
This work, Cope North 2021 [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
