Cope North 2021

Senior Airman Liam Kilbane refuels a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Misawa Air Base, Japan, over the Philippine Sea during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 16, 2021. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Location: JP