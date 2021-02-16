Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cope North 2021 [Image 29 of 33]

    Cope North 2021

    JAPAN

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Misawa Air Base, Japan, flies over the Philippine Sea for aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during exercise Cope North 21, Feb. 16, 2021. Cope North is a trilateral exercise bringing American, Australian and Japanese forces together to test capabilities, enhance readiness skills and improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 23:30
    Photo ID: 6527414
    VIRIN: 210216-F-GO302-0033
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 2021 [Image 33 of 33], by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021
    Cope North 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cope North 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT