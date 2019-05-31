U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain Alfie Jelks (left) with President of ASU and Mayor of Jinga, Uganda, when he visited Alabama. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6527085
|VIRIN:
|190531-A-ZG886-956
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|291.28 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Columbus, Georgia resident makes a difference in Uganda [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
