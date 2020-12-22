Chaplain Alfie Jelks, an Army Reserve chaplain with the 98th Training Division (IET). (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6527083
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-ZG886-760
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making a difference in Uganda [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT