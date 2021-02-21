In 2000, Alfie Jelks boarded a plane with a few suitcases of humanitarian aid. Now in 2021, this U.S. Army Reserve chaplain is about to see his vision of a hospital, complete with a new road and electric lines, being built in Uganda. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6527075
|VIRIN:
|210221-A-ZG886-902
|Resolution:
|773x1359
|Size:
|237.43 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldier makes a difference in Uganda [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
