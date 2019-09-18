Chaplain Alfie Jelks, an Army Reserve chaplain with the 98th Training Division (IET), assists a woman in Uganda during a mission trip. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6527082
|VIRIN:
|190918-A-ZG886-638
|Resolution:
|960x1280
|Size:
|375.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve chaplain serves outside the uniform [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT