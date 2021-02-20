CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 20, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Koji Iwasaki stands a security watch while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) after pulling into Cape Town, Feb. 20, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 07:51 Photo ID: 6526849 VIRIN: 210220-N-GW139-1270 Resolution: 4784x3417 Size: 951.07 KB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210220-N-GW139-1270 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.