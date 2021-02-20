210220-N-GW139-1047

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 20, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Kalynn Fitzgerald observes the coastline of Cape Town while on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during a previously scheduled port visit to South Africa, Feb. 20, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

