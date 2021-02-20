210220-N-GW139-1220

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Feb. 20, 2021) During a previously scheduled port visit the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) pulls into the Cape Town harbor of South Africa, Feb. 20, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

