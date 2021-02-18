210217-N-DQ752-1006 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Eppers, from St. Louis, Mo., opens a can aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6526255
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-DQ752-1006
|Resolution:
|3301x4684
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Prepares Food [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
