    Nimitz Prepares Food [Image 6 of 7]

    Nimitz Prepares Food

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210217-N-DQ752-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Hiler, from Oxnard, Calif. prepares cookies aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Prepares Food [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Deployment

