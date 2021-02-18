Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Check Into Library [Image 3 of 7]

    Sailors Check Into Library

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210217-N-KO930-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Curtis Mori, from Monterey Park, Calif., checks in Sailors to the library of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    This work, Sailors Check Into Library [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

