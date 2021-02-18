Sailors Check Into Library

210217-N-KO930-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Curtis Mori, from Monterey Park, Calif., checks in Sailors to the library of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

