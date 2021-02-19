210219-N-CW190-1060 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Hospital corpsmen prepare the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the crew of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mason Congleton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.20.2021 00:58 Photo ID: 6526218 VIRIN: 210219-N-CW190-1060 Resolution: 4410x2481 Size: 3.24 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by SN Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.