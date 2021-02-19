USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

210219-N-CW190-1060 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Hospital corpsmen prepare the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the crew of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mason Congleton/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 00:58
|Photo ID:
|6526218
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-CW190-1060
|Resolution:
|4410x2481
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
