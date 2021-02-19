Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Mason Congleton 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210219-N-CW190-1011 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Hospital corpsmen prepare the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the crew of Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mason Congleton/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 00:53
    Photo ID: 6526216
    VIRIN: 210219-N-CW190-1011
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by SN Mason Congleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailors
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT