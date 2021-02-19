210219-N-CR202-2003 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Anja McIntosh, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Tarik Harbour, a native of Port Hueneme, Calif., aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2021 00:54
|Photo ID:
|6526215
|VIRIN:
|210219-N-CR202-2003
|Resolution:
|1981x2773
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|KINGSTON, JM
|Hometown:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS
