USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

210219-N-CR202-2003 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Anja McIntosh, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Tarik Harbour, a native of Port Hueneme, Calif., aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

