    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Huntington 

    USS Carl Vinson

    210219-N-CR202-2003 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 19, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Anja McIntosh, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman Tarik Harbour, a native of Port Hueneme, Calif., aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.20.2021 00:54
    Photo ID: 6526215
    VIRIN: 210219-N-CR202-2003
    Resolution: 1981x2773
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: KINGSTON, JM
    Hometown: PORT HUENEME, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailors
    COVID-19

