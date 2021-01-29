11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepare to conduct riot formation drills during non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. The purpose of the range was to familiarize 11th MEU Marines with various non-lethal weapon systems and

their uses in riot control scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

