U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gustavo Rosales, a field artillery cannoneer with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires a Mossberg 500 shotgun during non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. The purpose of the range was to familiarize 11th MEU Marines with various non-lethal weapon systems and their uses in riot control scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6525809
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-LE234-1224
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT