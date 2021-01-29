Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 2 of 5]

    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gustavo Rosales, a field artillery cannoneer with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires a Mossberg 500 shotgun during non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. The purpose of the range was to familiarize 11th MEU Marines with various non-lethal weapon systems and their uses in riot control scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6525809
    VIRIN: 210129-M-LE234-1224
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training
    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training
    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training
    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training
    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    11th MEU
    1/1
    Training
    VMM-165
    Pride Of The Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT