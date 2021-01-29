U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luis Martinez, a low altitude air defense gunner with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), pulls the pin on a rubber sting-ball grenade during non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. The purpose of the range was to familiarize 11th MEU Marines with various
non-lethal weapon systems and their uses in riot control scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6525810
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-LE234-1272
|Resolution:
|2940x2352
|Size:
|653.71 KB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
