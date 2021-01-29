Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 1 of 5]

    11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to conduct riot formation drills during non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 29, 2021. The purpose of the range was to familiarize 11th MEU Marines with various non-lethal weapon systems and their uses in riot control scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:51
    Photo ID: 6525808
    VIRIN: 210129-M-LE234-1121
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts non-lethal weapons training [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    11th MEU
    1/1
    Training
    VMM-165
    Pride Of The Pacific

