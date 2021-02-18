Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OR National Guard volunteers aid state COVID-19 vaccine efforts

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Holley Bergfeld, a medic with the 142nd Medical Goup, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccination at the Portland Convention Center, Portland, Ore., February 18, 2021. Members of the Oregon Air and Army National Guard are helping to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts throughout the state. (Oregon Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6525798
    VIRIN: 210218-Z-SP755-1027
    Resolution: 3824x5154
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OR National Guard volunteers aid state COVID-19 vaccine efforts [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd Medical Group
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccination

