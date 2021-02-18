PORTLAND, Ore-- Volunteers from the Oregon Air and Army National Guard are working alongside civilian volunteers to aid the state in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. Guardsmen have been serving in various capacities, such as traffic control, administration, and vaccination.



These volunteers have been serving at vaccination sites throughout the state of Oregon to include Medford, Salem, Eugene, Redmond, and Portland.



Tech. Sgt. Holley Bergfeld, a medic with the 142 nd Medical Group, based out of Portland Air National Guard Base, is serving as a vaccinator at the Portland Convention Center.



This vaccination site sees tens of thousands of individuals per day, many of whom are educators or healthcare workers.



“It’s been a really good, positive experience,” said Bergfeld. “The [public] response has been very positive.”



Bergfeld has been working at this location since the convention center was established as a vaccine distribution site at the beginning of February.



For members of the state Guard, providing state and community support is an integral part of their service.



“We’re here for our community first,” said Bergfeld. “To be able to play a large part in our community during a global pandemic, as a medical personnel, is really exciting.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 Story ID: 389433 Location: PORTLAND, OR, US This work, OR National Guard volunteers aid state COVID-19 vaccine efforts, by TSgt Steph Sawyer