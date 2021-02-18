OR National Guard volunteers aid state COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Capt. Carrie Roth, a medic with the 142nd Medical Group, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Convention Center, Portland, Ore., February 18, 2021. Members of the Oregon Air and Army National Guard are helping to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts throughout the state. (Oregon Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

