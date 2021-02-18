Airman 1st Class Davien Williams, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, celebrates Black History Month by reflecting on the men and women who overcame adversity at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2021. Born to a single mother in Georgia, Williams sacrificed a wrestling career to help his mother care for his infant brother when he was 15 years old. After graduating high school, Williams walked two miles every day for two weeks to meet with an Air Force recruiter. For Williams, Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate those who overcame adversity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.19.2021 16:17 Photo ID: 6525659 VIRIN: 210218-F-DA916-1018 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 786.36 KB Location: DOVER, DE, US Hometown: CORDELE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB Black History Month Profiles [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.