Dover AFB Black History Month Profiles

Airman 1st Class Savannah Ferguson, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, celebrates Black History Month by representing various minority groups at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2021. The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Jamaican father, Ferguson grew up as a bridge between Hispanic and African-American cultures. After being assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Ferguson recognized that she had a personal responsibility as a female, Hispanic and African-American Airman within a predominantly white, male career field to share her experiences in promotion of diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

