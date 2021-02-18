Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB Black History Month Profiles [Image 5 of 5]

    Dover AFB Black History Month Profiles

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Amira Allen, 436th Force Support Squadron food services apprentice, celebrates Black History Month by encouraging open, respectful conversations about diversity and inclusion at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2021. Raised by her single father and godparents, Allen grew up in Philadelphia but moved several times for access to better schools. She is passionate about Black History Month because it affords everyone an open, safe space to have difficult conversations and reflect about racism without fear of judgement or reprisal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

