Airman 1st Class Savannah Ferguson, 9th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, celebrates Black History Month by representing various minority groups at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2021. The daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Jamaican father, Ferguson grew up as a bridge between Hispanic and African-American cultures. After being assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Ferguson recognized that she had a personal responsibility as a female, Hispanic and African-American Airman within a predominantly white, male career field to share her experiences in promotion of diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6525658
|VIRIN:
|210217-F-DA916-1014
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|355.19 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Black History Month Profiles [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT