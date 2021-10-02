Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

Food service specialists of the 20th Force Support Squadron set up a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. A SPEK is used in remote or undeveloped areas and can be ready for service within hours. The objective of Iron Hand 21-04 was to assess the 20th Fighter Wing's warfighting skills in a simulated deployed contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)
