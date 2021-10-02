Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 3 of 3]

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Food service specialists of the 20th Force Support Squadron set up a Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (SPEK) during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. A SPEK is used in remote or undeveloped areas and can be ready for service within hours. The objective of Iron Hand 21-04 was to assess the 20th Fighter Wing's warfighting skills in a simulated deployed contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:31
    Photo ID: 6525444
    VIRIN: 210210-F-ET766-1016
    Resolution: 2811x2008
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04
    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04
    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    combat readiness
    Shaw
    FSS
    SPEK
    Iron Hand 21-04

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT