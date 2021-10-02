Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 1 of 3]

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department stands by to respond during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. The objective of the exercise was to assess the 20th Fighter Wing's warfighting skills in a simulated deployed contested environment. Exercises such as Iron Hand 21-04 test the combat readiness of multiple units simultaneously in order to meet any challenge - anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:30
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    This work, Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CES
    ACC
    combat readiness
    Shaw
    IronHand21-04

