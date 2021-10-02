The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department stands by to respond during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. The objective of the exercise was to assess the 20th Fighter Wing's warfighting skills in a simulated deployed contested environment. Exercises such as Iron Hand 21-04 test the combat readiness of multiple units simultaneously in order to meet any challenge - anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 14:30
|Photo ID:
|6525438
|VIRIN:
|210210-F-ET766-1001
|Resolution:
|2005x1432
|Size:
|759.5 KB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
