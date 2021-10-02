Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

The 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department stands by to respond during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. The objective of the exercise was to assess the 20th Fighter Wing's warfighting skills in a simulated deployed contested environment. Exercises such as Iron Hand 21-04 test the combat readiness of multiple units simultaneously in order to meet any challenge - anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

