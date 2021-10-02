Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 2 of 3]

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight get inspected during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. Inspections occur during base exercises to ensure all warfighting capabilities are ready and can be sustained even in challenging environments. Exercises such as Iron Hand 21-04 are conducted to test the combat readiness of multiple units simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 14:30
    Photo ID: 6525442
    VIRIN: 210210-F-ET766-1005
    Resolution: 2626x1876
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04 [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebeccah Woodrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04
    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04
    Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    ACC
    combat readiness
    Shaw
    Iron Hand 21-04

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT