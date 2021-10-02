Shaw Weasels stay ready with exercise Iron Hand 21-04

Airmen from the 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight get inspected during exercise Iron Hand 21-04 at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 10, 2021. Inspections occur during base exercises to ensure all warfighting capabilities are ready and can be sustained even in challenging environments. Exercises such as Iron Hand 21-04 are conducted to test the combat readiness of multiple units simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebeccah Woodrow)

