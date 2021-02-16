Newly sworn in U.S. Space Force Guardians pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was established on December 20, 2019 and will maintain and enhance the competitive edge in space for the U.S. and allied interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:35
|Photo ID:
|6524936
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-XG201-1081
|Resolution:
|5268x3340
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT