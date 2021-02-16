Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 1 of 4]

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sean Winter, 606th Air Control Squadron superintendent of cyber ops and maintenance, participates in a U.S. Space Force transfer ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. This ceremony swore Airmen into the newly created United States military branch, U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6524933
    VIRIN: 210218-F-XG201-1052
    Resolution: 4638x3313
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    USSF
    Transfer Ceremony
    31st FW
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT