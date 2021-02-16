U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sean Winter, 606th Air Control Squadron superintendent of cyber ops and maintenance, participates in a U.S. Space Force transfer ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. This ceremony swore Airmen into the newly created United States military branch, U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 08:35
|Photo ID:
|6524933
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-XG201-1052
|Resolution:
|4638x3313
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT