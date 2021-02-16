31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, recites the oath of enlistment to Airmen from 31st FW during their transfer ceremony into the United States Space Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was established on December 20, 2019 and protects U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

