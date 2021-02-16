Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 3 of 4]

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig Gen. Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, recites the oath of enlistment to Airmen from 31st FW during their transfer ceremony into the United States Space Force at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 16, 2021. The U.S. Space Force was established on December 20, 2019 and protects U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.19.2021 08:35
    Photo ID: 6524935
    VIRIN: 210218-F-XG201-1060
    Resolution: 5040x3280
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF
    31st FW enlists Airmen into USSF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    USSF
    Transfer Ceremony
    31st FW
    United States Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT